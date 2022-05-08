National Bank Financial Increases Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$6.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWEGF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.