Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $103,236.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Natera by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Natera by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Natera by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Natera by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Natera by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

