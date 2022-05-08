Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $103,236.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
