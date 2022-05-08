Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.13% and a negative net margin of 171.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

NASDAQ NBRV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.26. 958,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $157.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NBRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

