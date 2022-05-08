MVL (MVL) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

MVL (MVL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $182.94 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,659.25 or 0.99982736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00028944 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,027,983,549 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.