Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MURGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($289.47) to €260.00 ($273.68) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($280.00) to €270.00 ($284.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 587,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,188. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.05. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

