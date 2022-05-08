Multitude (ETR:FRU) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €3.22 ($3.39) and last traded at €3.22 ($3.39). 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.26 ($3.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.40.

Multitude Company Profile (ETR:FRU)

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PlusLoans, Primeloan, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital installment loans and purchase financing.

