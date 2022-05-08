Multitude (ETR:FRU) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €3.22 ($3.39) and last traded at €3.22 ($3.39). 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.26 ($3.43).
The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.40.
Multitude Company Profile (ETR:FRU)
Featured Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Multitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.