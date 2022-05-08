Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MWA. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.