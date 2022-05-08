MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Raised to $45.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

NYSE MP opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.38.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

