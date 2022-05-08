Morpheus Labs Price Tops $0.0208 on Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and $256,536.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,452.55 or 0.99981008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00029474 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 483,499,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

