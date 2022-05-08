Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 220.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,270 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,333,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

