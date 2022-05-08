Morgan Stanley Cuts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $18.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSLY. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Fastly has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 57.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 250.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 263,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

