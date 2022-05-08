Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of MNST traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,635,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.