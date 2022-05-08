Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will post $4.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.02. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $3.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $17.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.03 to $20.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.95.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,337. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 52.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 107.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

