Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,827 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mohawk Industries worth $16,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

NYSE MHK opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.59. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.