ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.63. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $211.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ModivCare by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

