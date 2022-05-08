Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 10,900 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $18,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $60.78 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

