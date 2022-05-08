Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of PACCAR worth $23,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.54.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.82. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.