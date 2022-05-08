Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $22,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $203,440,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,289,000 after acquiring an additional 114,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 462.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,487,000 after acquiring an additional 110,039 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $62,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.08.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $356.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.97 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

