Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,943 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $27,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $144.91 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.96 and a 200-day moving average of $185.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

