Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 313.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,058 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $25,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,655,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,665,000 after buying an additional 1,756,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,445,000 after buying an additional 1,490,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,452,000 after buying an additional 933,163 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,527 shares of company stock worth $83,163,747 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $110.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

