Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $26.99 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $26,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,516,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $185.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

