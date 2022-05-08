Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $20.19 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Dover worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.69. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $131.03 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.