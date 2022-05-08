Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Ball worth $24,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $82,568,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $71.91 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $70.33 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.94.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

