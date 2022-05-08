Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 1,800 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of VeriSign worth $19,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after buying an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $647,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $139,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,806 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,362 shares of company stock worth $4,541,841. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $172.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.34 and a 200 day moving average of $223.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.42 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

