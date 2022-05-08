Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of American Water Works worth $26,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK opened at $149.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.36. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.20 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 33.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on AWK shares. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.