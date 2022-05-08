Mizuho Trims Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Target Price to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.15.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.04.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 294,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,993,000 after acquiring an additional 730,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,584 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 500,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.