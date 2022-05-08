Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Sempra accounts for 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,967,000 after buying an additional 230,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,573,000 after buying an additional 66,447 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.90. 1,645,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,655. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $1.145 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.90.

Sempra Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.