Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $131.03 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.