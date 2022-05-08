Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $9.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $382.82 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $184.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

