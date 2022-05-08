Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 460 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 23,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1,647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after acquiring an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 481.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 332,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 348,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 271,403 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $147.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,167. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average of $159.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

