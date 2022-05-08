Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,821 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.40. 5,263,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -152.21 and a beta of 0.75. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

