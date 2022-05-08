Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,913,000 after purchasing an additional 923,292 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,623,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,739,000 after purchasing an additional 499,369 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.65.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.