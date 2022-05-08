Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $76,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan L. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.16.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

