Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $219,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 572 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

NYSE GS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $312.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,539. The firm has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

