Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $469,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet stock traded down $15.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,314.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,513. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,606.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,750.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

