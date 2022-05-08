Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $15.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,354.53. The stock had a trading volume of 298,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,211. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,516.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,595.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.