Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 2,357 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 224.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after acquiring an additional 529,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.69. 9,213,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,879,230. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $107.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

