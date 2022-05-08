Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,030 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. American Water Works makes up 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,409. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.20 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.36.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

