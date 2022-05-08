Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Cap Reaches $7.64 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $324.18 or 0.00938781 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $7.64 million and $877,166.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,091,421.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00289155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00192662 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00555586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038910 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,128.51 or 1.94394120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 23,561 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.