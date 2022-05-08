MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $9,457.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,019.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.75 or 0.07397918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00271527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.43 or 0.00768478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.00632714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00077468 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005859 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

