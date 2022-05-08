Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -3.61 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $238.87 million -$88.70 million -7.89

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 274 679 675 28 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus price target of 7.67, indicating a potential upside of 823.58%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 118.89%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -179.08% -256.98% -16.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

