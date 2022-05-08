Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

