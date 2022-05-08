MIB Coin Market Cap Tops $332,387.12 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $332,387.12 and $32.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 435,607,007 coins and its circulating supply is 158,305,079 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

