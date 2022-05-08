MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

MGPI stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. 199,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,744. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,956 shares of company stock worth $1,633,835. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $1,576,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

