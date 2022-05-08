MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Announces Earnings Results

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Shares of MGPI stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.81. 199,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.88.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

In other news, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,956 shares of company stock worth $1,633,835. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.