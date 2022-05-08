Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Global Endowment Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.3% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $59,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,733,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,943,624. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.34 and a 200 day moving average of $272.99. The company has a market cap of $551.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

