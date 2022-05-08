Meta Materials (MMAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.11. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1,381.46%. The firm had revenue of 2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.80 million. On average, analysts expect Meta Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Shares of MMAT opened at 1.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is 2.49. Meta Materials has a 12-month low of 1.15 and a 12-month high of 21.76.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Meta Materials news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMAT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 1,047.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 196,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Meta Materials by 54.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Materials by 147.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 230,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Meta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.