MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $197.16

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.16 and traded as low as $173.63. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $173.63, with a volume of 177 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.16 and its 200 day moving average is $221.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.