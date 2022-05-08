MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $197.16

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.16 and traded as low as $173.63. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $173.63, with a volume of 177 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.16 and its 200 day moving average is $221.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.89.
About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)
