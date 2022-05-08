Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,931,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,127.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 769,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $4,356,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.39. 12,227,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,154,892. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

