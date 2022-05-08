Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,805,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,331 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.59% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,134,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,496,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,072,000 after purchasing an additional 809,891 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.39. 12,227,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,154,892. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $223.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

